Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $370.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.02 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

