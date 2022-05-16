Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Purchased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,210,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,889,000 after purchasing an additional 404,976 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,192,000 after buying an additional 23,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

VOOG stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.23. 196,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,873. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.36 and a 52-week high of $306.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.