Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Zhang Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 15.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $87,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.11. 93,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $192.12 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.