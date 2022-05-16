Vanilla Network (VNLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $872,710.58

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $872,710.58 and $38.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00005191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.67 or 0.00521808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035878 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,242.04 or 1.76244875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

