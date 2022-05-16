Velas Price Hits $0.0724 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $166.50 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000231 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001646 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001351 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000165 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,299,939,976 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

