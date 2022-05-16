Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 70,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,058,246 shares.The stock last traded at $2.73 and had previously closed at $2.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered shares of Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth $295,720,000. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,371,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,193,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

