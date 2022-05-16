Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.58.

VTR traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,865. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 1.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Ventas by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

