Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $37.46 million and approximately $24.18 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

