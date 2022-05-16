Verso (VSO) Hits One Day Volume of $3,438.00

Verso (VSO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Verso has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $3,438.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verso has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.06 or 0.00512503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,408.44 or 1.66606591 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.