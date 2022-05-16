Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.73, but opened at $14.13. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 5,349 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VERV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

