Vesper Tops 1-Day Volume of $49,046.00 (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Vesper coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and $49,046.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00527142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,517.44 or 1.77382489 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,817,651 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

