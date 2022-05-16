Viacoin Price Up 20.6% Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $27,511.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00226250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016467 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003087 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

