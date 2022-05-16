Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.69

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTXPF. UBS Group lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.50) to GBX 1,750 ($21.57) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,530.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

