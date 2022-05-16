VIMworld Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. VIMworld has a total market cap of $13.51 million and $19,687.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00015223 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,841.16 or 0.99915072 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.39 or 0.00520295 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

