Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Trading Up 8%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) was up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 8.63 and last traded at 8.63. Approximately 21,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 170,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 13.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is 9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $547.20 million and a P/E ratio of 882.88.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.26 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 83.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 81.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWE. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,228,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 2,324.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 465,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 250,965 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 534.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 182,009 shares during the last quarter.

About Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

