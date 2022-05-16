Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.7% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $405,461,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $322,765,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,151,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,912,213. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $376.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.88.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

