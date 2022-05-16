Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COCO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of COCO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,078. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vita Coco news, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 50,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

