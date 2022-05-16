Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOTU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $14,133,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at $550,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at $95,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Gaotu Techedu stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.37. 41,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,798. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.96 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 92.01%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

