Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the April 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 144.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE IAE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.92. 30,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,316. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.