Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after buying an additional 1,134,353 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 641,478 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after buying an additional 419,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,980,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,671. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $156.53 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

