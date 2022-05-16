Wanchain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.50 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $41.07 million and $2.50 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00110545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00022472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00306657 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030384 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.