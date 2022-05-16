Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.50 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Wanchain has a market cap of $42.75 million and $1.50 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00112905 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00022438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.00318319 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.