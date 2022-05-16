Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.31

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.31 and last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 32081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WASH shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $813.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,819,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 683,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

