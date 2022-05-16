Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,243,667 shares.The stock last traded at $126.27 and had previously closed at $125.93.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day moving average is $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.