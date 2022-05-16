Wealth Management Resources Inc. Buys New Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.74. 53,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,335. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $71.34 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.60.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

