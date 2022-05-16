Wealth Management Resources Inc. Buys New Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.6% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,734,000 after buying an additional 1,102,202 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,846,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,492 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,721 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 791,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,398 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 767,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.44. 1,324,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,957. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $51.33.

