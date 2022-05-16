Wealth Management Resources Inc. Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned 0.69% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 662.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 64,731 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

FLTB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.17. 19,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,358. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.