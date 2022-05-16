Wealth Management Resources Inc. Takes $736,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 431,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 255,517 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 625,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 127,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $329,000.

SPYV stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

