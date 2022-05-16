Wealth Management Resources Inc. Takes $9.11 Million Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 161,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,149,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 428,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,124,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period.

GTO traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $49.80. 194,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,541. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.05.

