Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Weber updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE WEBR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.11. 3,439,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,475. Weber has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $20.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.
In related news, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weber by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Weber by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weber by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.
About Weber (Get Rating)
Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weber (WEBR)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.