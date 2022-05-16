Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Weber updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE WEBR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.11. 3,439,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,475. Weber has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $20.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

Get Weber alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

In related news, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weber by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Weber by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weber by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

About Weber (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.