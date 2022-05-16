Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.74

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 13439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weber Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

In other news, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weber by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weber by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Weber by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 414,801 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Weber by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 130,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weber by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 92,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

