WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.00-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.40 billion-$20.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.51 billion.
Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.03. 484,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.06. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $93.80 and a fifty-two week high of $144.43.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WESCO International (Get Rating)
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
