WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.00-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.40 billion-$20.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.51 billion.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.03. 484,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.06. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $93.80 and a fifty-two week high of $144.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.33.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

