Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$17.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WDO. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Pi Financial downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.17.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$11.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$9.06 and a 52 week high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$85.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total value of C$468,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$255,996.18. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total transaction of C$145,236.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$873,518.73. Insiders have sold 87,913 shares of company stock worth $1,365,363 over the last ninety days.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

