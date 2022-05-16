Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.19. 40,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,264. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.