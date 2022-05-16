Westlake Co. (WLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2975 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Westlake has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Westlake has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westlake to earn $17.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $130.55 on Monday. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.00.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.85.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,945. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 12,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Westlake by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Westlake by 109.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

