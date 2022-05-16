WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,862 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of WideOpenWest worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,153 shares of company stock worth $863,332. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

WOW stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 49,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 83.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Profile (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.