Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.54 million.

Willdan Group stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,675. Willdan Group has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $350.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.26. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $209,122.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.