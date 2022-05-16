Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole Sells 2,590 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $82,025.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,325.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Brian Richard Hole sold 3,594 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $114,073.56.

On Friday, March 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $81,922.88.

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $70,677.50.

Shares of WLFC stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $31.68. 15,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,694. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $210.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $138,033,000. M3F Inc. raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

