WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $43.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $34.59. 2,951,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,308.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.