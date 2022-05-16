WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Up 0.3%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.01 and last traded at $48.84. Approximately 37,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 67,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84.

Get WisdomTree International Equity Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DWM. CWM LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.