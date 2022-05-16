Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Down to $71.19

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.19, but opened at $64.75. Wix.com shares last traded at $70.92, with a volume of 25,148 shares traded.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WIX. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.81.
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
About Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wix.com (WIX)
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.