Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Down to $71.19

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.19, but opened at $64.75. Wix.com shares last traded at $70.92, with a volume of 25,148 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIX. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.99.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

