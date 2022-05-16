WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Update

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,800 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 802,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on WNS. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

Shares of WNS opened at $71.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.97.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 11.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in WNS by 46.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

