Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 531,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,143,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,482. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

