Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 4.2% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $60,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $296.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.13. The stock has a market cap of $306.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.63 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.26.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

