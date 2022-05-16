Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 1,632 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after buying an additional 949,615 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,769,000 after buying an additional 824,291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3,942.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,363,000 after buying an additional 798,769 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,090,000 after buying an additional 688,462 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.04. The company had a trading volume of 72,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

