Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 1,924 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Garmin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

GRMN stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $100.84. 4,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,768. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.19.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

