Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 5,419 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $567,426,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after buying an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,027,564,000 after buying an additional 1,793,995 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $113,733,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 102,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,593. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.20. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

