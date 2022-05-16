Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $44.27 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 3.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $44,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.41. 14,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.14.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

