Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,179,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.18. 567,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,572,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.