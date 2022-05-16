Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 91,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 90,150 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 83,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.96. 1,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,089. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $739.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

